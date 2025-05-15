K-State hires Chase Driscoll as Director of Video and Analytics





From K-State Athletics:



Chase Driscoll, an assistant coach at North Florida the past four years, has been hired as the Director of Video and Analytics by head coach Jerome Tang on Thursday morning (May 15).



Driscoll, who started his new job on Tuesday, is the second hire made by Tang this offseason following the arrival of new assistant coach Bill Peterson on April 29.



“I’m fired up to bring Chase Driscoll on board as our new video coordinator,” said Tang. “His eye for detail, passion for the game, and work ethic make him a huge asset to our program. I can’t wait to see the impact he’ll have on our preparation, player development, and overall success.”



Driscoll arrives at K-State after a four-year stint (2021-25) at his alma mater North Florida, where he served as an assistant coach and director of operations for his father, Matthew Driscoll, who is both the UNF and Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) all-time winningest coach with 248 career victories.



His father, Matthew, coached alongside Tang for six seasons (2003-09) at Baylor as an original member of head coach Scott Drew’s coaching staff prior to becoming head coach at UNF.



The younger Driscoll helped lead the Ospreys to 56 wins, including 33 in ASUN play, the last four seasons (2021-25) with a 16-16 record in 2023-24 and a 15-17 record in 2024-25. This past season, the squad made national noise with road victories at South Carolina and Georgia Tech.



In addition, Driscoll assisted in the development of three all-conference selections in Carter Hendrickson, Jose Placer and Chaz Lanier while at UNF. Hendricksen scored more than 1,600 career points in his Osprey career en route to earning All-ASUN honors three times. Placer averaged more than 14 points per game in three seasons before transferring to South Florida in 2023-24. Lanier was a First Team All-ASUN pick in 2023-24 before becoming a Third Team All-American, the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award winner and the SEC Newcomer of the Year in his lone season at Tennessee in 2024-25.



"I'm incredibly honored to join the Kansas State men's basketball program and grateful to Coach Tang for the chance to be a part of his winning culture built on hard work and accountability,” said Driscoll. “I’m excited for the opportunity to live life with the staff and the people of Manhattan. I am looking forward to helping our team prepare, compete, and win at the highest level. Ready to get to work!"



Driscoll returned to his alma mater in 2021 after a one-year stint (2020-21) as an assistant coach and developmental head coach at Webber International, an NAIA program based in Babson Park, Fla., for interim head coach Gabriel Rutledge. Dealing with the aftermath of the COVID-19 season, he helped coach a pair of Second Team All-Sun Conference selections in Rasheem Etienne and Jaylon Myles.



Driscoll began his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach at Oral Roberts during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for current Wichita State head coach Paul Mills. He helped lay the foundation for a Golden Eagles team that advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2021, as the squad went from 11 wins in Driscoll’s first season in 2018-19 to 17 and a berth in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament (CIT) in year two in 2019-20.



Driscoll has helped develop eight all-conference players during his young coaching career, including Emmanuel Nzekwesi, Kevin Obanor and Deondre Burns at ORU, Rasheem Etienne and Jaylon Myles at Webber International and Carter Hendricksen, Jose Placer and Chaz Lanier at UNF. In addition, Nzekwesi (2016-17) and Obanor (2018-19) were both Summit League Rookies of the Year with the Golden Eagles.



Driscoll was part of 74 wins and a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) regular-season championships (2015, 2016) during his four-year playing career (2014-18) at UNF.



Prior to his playing career at UNF, Driscoll was a standout at Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Fla., where he helped the Crusaders to back-to-back district titles in 2013 and 2014 and a State Final Four appearance during his junior season in 2013.



A native of Pittsburgh, Pa., Driscoll earned his bachelor's degree in Athletic and Education Leadership from North Florida in 2018 before obtaining a Master’s in Science, Sports and Leisure Administration from Oral Roberts in 2020.