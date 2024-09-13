Live Updates: #20 Arizona @ #14 Kansas State

kamdentat1
New walk-on to the team
It'll be Friday Night Lights in Manhattan as K-State takes on Arizona in a battle of ranked teams. Although both teams are in the Big 12, this game will not count in the Big 12 standings.
The game will kick off at 7 P.M. on FOX.
EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. Tune in all night for live updates from the stadium!
