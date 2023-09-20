ADVERTISEMENT

Weekend Visitors vs. UCF

Jake Stephens

Here's the current running list of expected visitors for this weekend's Big 12 matchup against UCF. We'll add more or make changes as the week goes on.

Additionally, the TCU game in October is setting up to be another big recruiting weekend. Recently offered 2024 recruit Jacques Spradley-Demps is setting up an official visit for that weekend, and we're expecting many more recruits on the sidelines then too.

