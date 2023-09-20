Weekend Visitors vs. UCF

Jake Stephens
New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
-
- Aug 23, 2023
-
- 366
-
- 116
-
- 43
Here's the current running list of expected visitors for this weekend's Big 12 matchup against UCF. We'll add more or make changes as the week goes on.
COMMITS
2024 TARGETS
2025 & BEYOND
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/bryce-lewis-308445?view=pv
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/charles-brooks-iii-313035?view=pv
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jack-utz-309972?view=pv
Additionally, the TCU game in October is setting up to be another big recruiting weekend. Recently offered 2024 recruit Jacques Spradley-Demps is setting up an official visit for that weekend, and we're expecting many more recruits on the sidelines then too.
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jacques-spradley-demps-304827?view=pv
COMMITS
2024 TARGETS
2025 & BEYOND
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/bryce-lewis-308445?view=pv
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/charles-brooks-iii-313035?view=pv
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jack-utz-309972?view=pv
Additionally, the TCU game in October is setting up to be another big recruiting weekend. Recently offered 2024 recruit Jacques Spradley-Demps is setting up an official visit for that weekend, and we're expecting many more recruits on the sidelines then too.
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jacques-spradley-demps-304827?view=pv