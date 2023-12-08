ADVERTISEMENT

2024 RB visiting campus this week to watch

Heard that 2024 RB DeVon Rice of Bishop Gorman High School is visiting Kansas State this weekend.

High upside on Rice, who recently earned the K-State offer.
Rice was credited with 576 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for a Bishop Gorman team that’s nationally ranked and finished 12-0.

 
