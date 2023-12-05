Details of NaeQwan Tomlin's diversion agreement

Hey guys, I wanted to offer more details from NaeQwan Tomlin's diversion agreement (signed in November). This information is via public records request from the Manhattan Municipal Court.



Here are the important details from the agreement:



-Tomlin must pay diversion costs of $455, with a minimum of $45 being paid per month. Or he can complete 5 hours of approved community service per month.



-Tomlin has to perform 10 hours of community service work by January 19, 2024.



-Tomlin agrees to complete Alcohol/Drug Information School (ADIS) by March 18, 2024, and agrees to not consume alcohol for the diversion term (12 months from signing).



There are other details as well, but these are the most important factors.



Tang has mentioned that Tomlin would have to go through the legal system before returning to play. It's possible they are waiting until he completes all of the necessary agreements, but I can't be sure.



I also don't know how much of this he's completed. But figured it would be good data for all of you to have.