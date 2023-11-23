ADVERTISEMENT

Jerome Tang Update on Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Here is what Jerome Tang said about Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s status after the game:

"Nothing has changed. There's a certain process in this that's being taken care of. And now we move on to the next part of things. I wanted Nae'Qwan around the team because it's not good for him to be by himself and isolated. That's never good for someone to not be around the people that love him and have him go through this by himself. So he's been at practices with us, he hasn't been practicing because his ankle is still hurt. But he's been at practice and he's been in film sessions. And, all our mentor meetings and stuff and so he is still a part of this team, just not active.
 
