Kansas State visitor list vs. Iowa State

2024:







WR Donald Collier - Wichita Trinity Academy (Kans.)

TE Hayden Lucas - Arkansas City High School (Kans.)

OL Andrew Flaherty - St Louis Priority School (Mo.)

DE Jason Strickland - Blue Valley Southwest High School (Kans.)

OT Nicholas Ruth - Newton High School (Kans.)

CB CJ Felder - Maize High School (Kans.)

WR Jeter Purdy - Atchison High School (Kans.)

LB Rock Schomaker - Valley Center High School (Kans.)

WR Maddox Spray - Great Bend High School (Kans.)

OT Cape Johnson - Wichita Falls Rider High School (Tx.)

DE Kyrece Robinson - Topeka West High School (Kans.)

S Josh Nitschke - Topeka West High School (Kans.)

QB Tripp Holley - Dallas Lake Highlands High School (Tx.)

K Sam Parks - Maize South High School (Kans.)

WR Darius Felton - Maize South High School (Kans.)

TE Maddox Waters - Beloit High School (Kans.)

DE Tyrese Reid - St. Louis Webster Groves (Mo.)

WR Caysen Stevenson - Blue Springs South High School (Mo.)

P Tyler Antle - Frontenac High School (Kans.)

2025





WR Jayden Norman - Topeka High School (Kans.)

WR Graeson Scott - Mill Valley High School (Kans.)

TE Liam Russo - St. Louis De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)

CB Carter Foote - Burbank John Burroughs High School (Cali.)

WR Aven Mboule - Wichita Heights High School (Kans.)

RB Hank Bodine - Velva High School (ND.)

QB Keveon Ruiz - Medicine Lodge High School (Kans.)

DE Owen Perkins - Blue Valley North High School (Kans.)

OL Ben Meerian - Gretna High School (Neb.)

S Gavin Sleezer - Alta Aurelia High School (IA.)

RB Steel Schomaker - Valley Center High School (Kans.)

OG Tyshawn Johns - Bennington High School (Kans.)

DB Randy Kweyete - Brooklyn Park-Park Center Senior High School (Minn.)

RB Josh Diggs - Brooklyn Park-Park Center Senior High School (Minn.)

DE Cash Archer - Greenwood High School (Ark.)

OT Jackson Jones - Franklinton-Pine High School (LA.)

OLB Jozef Reisz - Harlon Community High School

DL Lucas Allgeyer - Mary Institute/St Louis Country Day (Mo.)

OT Jacob O'Donnell - Shawnee Mission Northwest High School (Kans.)

2026


QB Roman Voss - Jackson County Central High School (Minn.)

WR Adam Auston - Lawton MacArthur High School (Okla.)

WR Dante Dixon - Park Hill High School (Mo.)

LB Sai’Quan Copeland - Park Hill High School (Mo.)

WR Chance Taylor - Park Hill High School (Mo.)
 
