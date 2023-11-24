Kansas State visitor list vs. Iowa State

Kevin_Fielder
Staff
Silver Member
-
- Sep 3, 2023
-
- 1,581
-
- 990
-
- 113
2024:
WR Donald Collier - Wichita Trinity Academy (Kans.)
TE Hayden Lucas - Arkansas City High School (Kans.)
OL Andrew Flaherty - St Louis Priority School (Mo.)
DE Jason Strickland - Blue Valley Southwest High School (Kans.)
OT Nicholas Ruth - Newton High School (Kans.)
CB CJ Felder - Maize High School (Kans.)
WR Jeter Purdy - Atchison High School (Kans.)
LB Rock Schomaker - Valley Center High School (Kans.)
WR Maddox Spray - Great Bend High School (Kans.)
OT Cape Johnson - Wichita Falls Rider High School (Tx.)
DE Kyrece Robinson - Topeka West High School (Kans.)
S Josh Nitschke - Topeka West High School (Kans.)
QB Tripp Holley - Dallas Lake Highlands High School (Tx.)
K Sam Parks - Maize South High School (Kans.)
WR Darius Felton - Maize South High School (Kans.)
TE Maddox Waters - Beloit High School (Kans.)
DE Tyrese Reid - St. Louis Webster Groves (Mo.)
WR Caysen Stevenson - Blue Springs South High School (Mo.)
P Tyler Antle - Frontenac High School (Kans.)
2025
?view=pv
Grayson Wilson 2025 Dual Threat Quarterback Arkansas
Grayson Wilson - 2025 4 Star Dual threat quarterback for Central Arkansas Christian (North Little Rock, AR) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Chase Loftin 2025 Tight End
Chase Loftin - 2025 4 Star Tight end for Millard South (Omaha, NE) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Bryson Hayes 2025 Athlete
Bryson Hayes - 2025 3 Star Athlete for Maize (Maize, KS) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
WR Jayden Norman - Topeka High School (Kans.)
WR Graeson Scott - Mill Valley High School (Kans.)
TE Liam Russo - St. Louis De Smet Jesuit High School (Mo.)
CB Carter Foote - Burbank John Burroughs High School (Cali.)
WR Aven Mboule - Wichita Heights High School (Kans.)
RB Hank Bodine - Velva High School (ND.)
QB Keveon Ruiz - Medicine Lodge High School (Kans.)
DE Owen Perkins - Blue Valley North High School (Kans.)
OL Ben Meerian - Gretna High School (Neb.)
S Gavin Sleezer - Alta Aurelia High School (IA.)
RB Steel Schomaker - Valley Center High School (Kans.)
OG Tyshawn Johns - Bennington High School (Kans.)
DB Randy Kweyete - Brooklyn Park-Park Center Senior High School (Minn.)
RB Josh Diggs - Brooklyn Park-Park Center Senior High School (Minn.)
DE Cash Archer - Greenwood High School (Ark.)
OT Jackson Jones - Franklinton-Pine High School (LA.)
OLB Jozef Reisz - Harlon Community High School
DL Lucas Allgeyer - Mary Institute/St Louis Country Day (Mo.)
OT Jacob O'Donnell - Shawnee Mission Northwest High School (Kans.)
2026
https://n.rivals.com/content/athletes/jaxon-pyatt-306424?view=pv
QB Roman Voss - Jackson County Central High School (Minn.)
WR Adam Auston - Lawton MacArthur High School (Okla.)
WR Dante Dixon - Park Hill High School (Mo.)
LB Sai’Quan Copeland - Park Hill High School (Mo.)
WR Chance Taylor - Park Hill High School (Mo.)
Last edited: