Live Updates: Kansas State @ Kansas

kamdentat1
New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 788
-
- 371
-
- 63
It’s Sunflower Showdown day! Kansas State travels to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks in a much anticipated matchup.
The game will air at 6:00 on Fox Sports 1.
EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start providing live updates once arriving to the stadium.
The game will air at 6:00 on Fox Sports 1.
EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start providing live updates once arriving to the stadium.