ADVERTISEMENT

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Kansas

kamdentat1

kamdentat1

New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
Aug 24, 2023
788
371
63
It’s Sunflower Showdown day! Kansas State travels to Lawrence to take on the Jayhawks in a much anticipated matchup.

The game will air at 6:00 on Fox Sports 1.

EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start providing live updates once arriving to the stadium.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Kansas

Replies
64
Views
608
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas @ Kansas State

Replies
27
Views
377
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Iowa

Replies
31
Views
497
The Cat Cave
NYCatscan
NYCatscan
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State vs Iowa State; Big 12 Tournament

Replies
21
Views
383
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Cincinnati

Replies
51
Views
630
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today