ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Troy @ #15 Kansas State

kamdentat1

kamdentat1

New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
Aug 24, 2023
789
371
63
Good morning folks! Kansas State looks to advance to 2-0 as they take on the Troy Trojans at 11 a.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game will air on Fox Sports 1.

EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start jumping in the comments with updates closer to the game once arriving at the stadium.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Jake Stephens, bg purple, Ebrake87 and 3 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State vs Iowa State; Big 12 Tournament

Replies
21
Views
495
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Iowa

Replies
31
Views
660
The Cat Cave
NYCatscan
NYCatscan
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Kansas

Replies
64
Views
926
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Cincinnati

Replies
51
Views
693
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
kamdentat1

Live Updates: #25 BYU @ Kansas State

Replies
21
Views
312
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today