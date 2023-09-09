Live updates: Troy @ #15 Kansas State

kamdentat1
New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
-
- Aug 24, 2023
-
- 789
-
- 371
-
- 63
Good morning folks! Kansas State looks to advance to 2-0 as they take on the Troy Trojans at 11 a.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The game will air on Fox Sports 1.
EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start jumping in the comments with updates closer to the game once arriving at the stadium.
The game will air on Fox Sports 1.
EMAW Online will be on hand for it all. We’ll start jumping in the comments with updates closer to the game once arriving at the stadium.