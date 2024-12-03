Quick Note on Linkon Cure ahead of NSD***

National Signing Day is tomorrow. The current plan is that Linkon Cure will sign tomorrow.Truthfully, if you had asked me on Sunday, I would have told you that he was flipping to Oregon. Now, I don't know.Since Cure's visit to Eugene, K-State has pulled all the stops to try to keep him in the class. And they've made things interesting down the stretch. Interesting enough that Cure, I'm told, is conflicted on his decision. ( This part is speculation, but Ithey're selling the idea that he can build something special in K-State, a place where he has good relationships with the staff, including head coach Chris Klieman and director of recruiting Taylor Braet, who have played major roles in his recruitment.)Cure's gone pretty quiet with talking to media, but that isn't a surprise. Many guys shut down communication with media heading into NSD if they are still making a decision.As of now, I'd lean slightly towards Cure flipping to Oregon, but this is a fairly low-confidence prediction. I think Cure truly loves K-State, and the Wildcats have done A LOT in recent hours to make this an interesting discussion. Sometimes, decisions leak before the recruit has a chance to announce, but I don't think we'll have that situation now. His school announced a 12:30 p.m. CT signing, and I reached out to Cure to try and confirm. He has not reached back to me. If he does, I'll edit this post with that news.--OTHER NOTES:-Derby (Kans.) TE DaSaahn Brame will sign with Tennessee tomorrow. K-State pushed to flip him, but he's locked in his commitment with the Vols. He was the other major TE target in this class.-I don't expect much "drama" outside of Cure tomorrow. Noah King was the guy who received interest from other programs, but I spoke to him yesterday, and it doesn't seem like he's considering a flip. He's signing tomorrow but did not have a time when I asked him.