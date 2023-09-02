Recap: No. 16 K-State handles SEMO, 45-0

kamdentat1
New walk-on to the team
Aug 24, 2023
789
371
63
The defending Big 12 champs start their quest for a repeat Saturday night by hosting SEMO at 6 p.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
EMAW Online will be on hand tonight. We'll start jumping in the comments with updates closer to the game once arriving at the stadium.
