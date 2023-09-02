ADVERTISEMENT

Recap: No. 16 K-State handles SEMO, 45-0

kamdentat1

kamdentat1

New walk-on to the team
Silver Member
Aug 24, 2023
789
371
63
The defending Big 12 champs start their quest for a repeat Saturday night by hosting SEMO at 6 p.m. in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

EMAW Online will be on hand tonight. We'll start jumping in the comments with updates closer to the game once arriving at the stadium.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

kamdentat1

Live Updates: West Virginia @ Kansas State

Replies
21
Views
514
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State vs Iowa State; Big 12 Tournament

Replies
21
Views
491
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Cincinnati

Replies
51
Views
689
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder

Live Updates: K-State vs. Texas; Big 12 Tournament

Replies
13
Views
268
The Cat Cave
Kevin_Fielder
Kevin_Fielder
kamdentat1

Live Updates: Kansas State @ Kansas

Replies
64
Views
918
The Cat Cave
dwb413
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today