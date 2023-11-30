Nae'Qwan Tomlin Update

kamdentat1
A lot of chatter has been going around Manhattan saying expect to see Nae'Qwan back on Saturday. While I haven't heard this from a viable source yet, the timing does make a lot of sense. Kansas State takes on a perennial program next Tuesday in Villanova. Getting Tomlin back in action on Saturday against North Alabama would be a good warm-up game to get him back in the fold. Tang has yet to say publically when he'll be back, but you can assume it will be soon.