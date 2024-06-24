ADVERTISEMENT

Placing a major FutureCast prediction for K-State

Kevin_Fielder

Kevin_Fielder

Staff
Silver Member
Sep 3, 2023
1,682
1,060
113
It might be a little delayed but I said I was going to hold off until after official visits to place this FutureCast prediction…

Now that those are over, I’ve placed a FutureCast prediction on Linkon Cure, in favor of K-State.


Cure has been at the top of K-State’s radar for a while, and the early reports out of his official visit is that K-State helped themselves with a strong weekend.

I’m not sure when a commitment will happen, but I think they’ve done enough to land his commitment when it happens during the summer.
 
